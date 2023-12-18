Centria Autism Welcomes Scott Bendler as Chief Operating Officer

Bendler brings over 17 years of operational healthcare experience to the role

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, has named Scott Bendler as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 13, 2023.

This role will see Bendler providing oversight to Centria's day-to-day operations. His expertise will support the agency in continuing to develop and improve processes, with a focus on increasing accessibility to services for clients.

"With his robust background in healthcare operations, Scott brings exactly the skillset and eye for efficiency Centria is looking for to bolster our commitment to organizational and clinical excellence," said David Harbour, Chief Executive Officer at Centria. "His experience and insights will translate into impactful support of our mission to continue trailblazing improved provision of autism care to our clients."

Bendler brings over 17 years of experience in healthcare to his new role. Following an 11-year operational stint with Epic Health Services, Inc., where he held two directorial positions, he most recently served as Vice President of Operations at Healthcare Associates of Texas. Bendler's achievements in this role include the successful development of a standardized staffing model that supported organizational growth while maintaining costs and enhancing patient care.

"The opportunity to work with and support special needs children was truly the determining factor in my pursuit of this role. Getting to advocate for this community that doesn't always have the voice they deserve in this world and helping them progress and achieve their goals is extremely rewarding," said Bendler. "Centria's commitment to clinical excellence is a driving force that I am honored to help build upon."

This addition to the team is the latest step in Centria's efforts to transform their operations to better serve clients and their families. Earlier this month, the agency announced a pioneering new organizational restructure geared at aligning clinical and operational teams, creating a synergy that promises to enhance both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

About Centria Autism

Centria Autism is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and their families. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan – a suburb of Detroit – Centria employs continuous efforts to advance the science of ABA and deliver high-quality support through their Foundations of Care model, centering clients and individualizing care through Practical Functional Assessment and Skills-Based Treatment (PFA-SBT). Centria aligns each client's unique aspirations with developmentally appropriate treatment goals to inform compassionate, trauma-informed care, respecting the dignity and value of each client served.

For further information, please visit www.centriahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Centria Autism

News Releases in Similar Topics

