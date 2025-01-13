Centria Autism Welcomes Tim Fuller as Director of Practicum and Research

Dr. Fuller Leads Centria's Efforts to Grow the Network of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, has named Tim Fuller, Ph.D., BCBA-D as its new Director of Practicum and Research, effective November 11, 2024.

Dr. Fuller joins Centria amidst the increasing need for Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) across the industry. With 1 in 36 children now diagnosed with autism, the need for BCBAs to support these children and their families is ever-growing.

Tim Fuller, Director of Practicum and Research

Amongst other responsibilities, Dr. Fuller's will continue the progression and bandwidth for Centria's practicum program: The Foundations for Clinical Excellence. The Foundations for Clinical Excellence continues Centria's investments in progressing the science and implementation of Applied Behavior Analysis to a compassionate and assent-based model.

"At Centria, we are passionate about empowering the next generation of BCBAs to excel in their field. Under Dr. Fuller's experienced leadership, our practicum program is uniquely positioned to produce clinicians ready to deliver compassionate, assent-based care from day one. This commitment not only enhances clinical outcomes for our clients but also strengthens our operational excellence to provide greater access to care," said Timothy Yeager, Chief Clinical Officer at Centria Autism.

Dr. Fuller has over 20 years of industry experience, beginning with an Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) where he provided ABA therapy in an in-home setting. He then expanded his expertise with a particular focus on Precision Teaching, and parent, teacher, and staff training, working within home, school, clinic and hospital settings. His work is grounded in a naturalistic approach to psychological events.

"Supporting children with autism has been a cornerstone of my life and career, and I am honored to continue that journey with an organization so committed to ensuring greater availability of assent-based care for that community," said Dr. Fuller. "Centria's dedication to innovation and interest in leveraging research to improve outcomes makes it a perfect fit for me. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to build on this solid foundation, help grow a strong next generation of clinicians and make a lasting impact for the families we serve."

Dr. Fuller earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Centria Autism

Centria Autism is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and their families. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan – a suburb of Detroit – Centria employs continuous efforts to advance the science of ABA and deliver high-quality support through their Foundations of Care model, centering clients and individualizing care through Practical Functional Assessment and Skills-Based Treatment (PFA-SBT). Centria aligns each client's unique aspirations with developmentally appropriate treatment goals to inform compassionate, trauma-informed care, respecting the dignity and value of each client served.

For further information, please visit www.centriahealthcare.com .

