Centric Bank CEO Patti Husic Honored with 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at The Conference for Women

"It was wonderful to see so many inspiring women gathered on one day at the Conference for Women, and the nominees and award finalists were incredibly impressive," says Husic. "This conference sends a powerful message that central Pennsylvania is an attractive place to start and rise to new heights in your career. Academia, entrepreneurship, banking, philanthropy—there are limitless opportunities and a roomful of women ready to help you 'Be Extraordinary!'"

Event creators Abeer Srouji Allen and Tania Srouji have raised more than $175,000 to benefit local non-profits through their family-owned and veteran-owned company, Events by Eye Candy. "Abeer and Tania have made it their mission to empower community members to 'live their lives by design not default.' To me this means encouraging each other to reach for dreams and bring our best selves to the office and the community each and every day. I'm grateful for their dedication to serving the community through unique events and opportunities like The Conference for Women, and to be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award."

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $790 million and remains a top leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and ranked #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States at the end of 2017.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and Doylestown, loan production offices in Devon and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. A Devon Financial Center is projected to open in December 2019. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

SOURCE Centric Financial Corporation