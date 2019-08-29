Centric Bank Honored As a 2019 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker

"I am incredibly proud of our Centric family. Although banks are defined by numbers, you can't put a price on loyalty, passion, and dedication," says Husic. "Our 90% employee retention rate is an outgrowth of our Centric Bank Way culture initiative. We give our employees room to grow, flexibility to volunteer in the community, access to fitness and wellness programs, and we have fun! The entire team is dedicated to doing meaningful work and making a difference each day. That's not in our job descriptions, it's in our DNA."

"To become one of our Best Banks to Work For, leaders must work purposefully every day to ensure that employees are engaged," says Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker. Banks are evaluated based on a questionnaire that captures information about workplace policies and practices and an employee survey. Among the many factors assessed are leadership philosophy, efforts to recruit a diverse workforce, and the ways in which the banks show employees they are valued.

Centric Bank was highlighted as #44 in this year's list of 85 banks—a testament to a financial institution that prides itself on operating more like a family than a bank. "We savor special moments as a team and lift each other up in times of hardship or need. Banking is a team sport, and when I see a vast network of informal and formal relationships thriving throughout our organization, from the C-suite to the interns, I feel a sense of gratitude that's hard to describe," says Husic.

"When our workforce watches the leadership team living out our culture fundamentals, it charges the atmosphere with positivity, inclusivity, and aspiration," says Christine Pavlakovich, SVP, Director of Human Resources. "Centric Bank has a reputation for ambitious, progressive growth, and we've become a talent magnet in a hypercompetitive marketplace."

Highlighting its Employee Appreciation Day and Mid-Winter Celebration, a diverse, four-generation workforce, and inclusion programs like a new partnership with central PA's LGBT chamber of commerce, the Keystone Alliance, Centric Bank is redefining bankers and the banking experience.

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the September 2019 issue of American Banker Magazine.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $802 million and remains a top leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #8 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of June 30, 2018, and ranked #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States at the end of 2017.



Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and Doylestown, loan production offices in Lancaster, Doylestown, and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

