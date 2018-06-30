Centric Bank Honored as an American Banker 2018 Best Banks to Work For

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank has been named one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For in 2018 based on the overwhelming satisfaction of their team, President and CEO Patricia (Patti) A. Husic is pleased to announce.

"We are honored to be recognized as #43 on this esteemed list. Our Centric Bank Way culture is grounded in 26 fundamentals that empower each employee to be a difference maker. It's a promise to each other, our customers, and the communities we serve to live our values every day. I'm incredibly inspired by our team of high-performing individuals. They bring passion and integrity to work and deliver purpose well beyond the bottom line. Our tremendous organic growth is only possible because of our people," says Husic.

Employee Appreciation Days, Star Awards, and wellness competitions are programs that reward team members and create a camaraderie that transcends business units. "When employees express pride and pleasure in their work and serve our community with loyalty and dedication, it's a level of success you cannot quantify," says Husic.

"If you want to know if employees love coming to work every day, and if you want to know if trust, respect, and communication permeate the culture, just ask the employees. That's exactly what we at Best Companies Group did to determine the Best Banks to Work For," says Peter Burke, president of Best Companies Group. "The companies that make this list are there because their employees said they belong there."

"Centric Bank's HR policies create an environment where fairness, diversity, inclusivity, and innovation thrive. Walk into our corporate offices, operations center, a branch, or search online, and you'll see an engaged employee community that looks for opportunities to support each other," says Husic.

"To reach our best potential, workers thrive in a culture where leaders are responsive and transparent," says Christy Pavlakovich, director of Human Resources for Centric Bank. "From the leadership team to the lenders to the associates, our bank's reputation for high performance is a talent magnet. Employees don't just come to our team, they build a career here."

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at https://www.americanbanker.com/ and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

A three-time Best Places to Work and a Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $700 million and remains the leader in organic loan growth in central Pennsylvania. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #8 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of June 30, 2018, and ranked #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States at the end of 2017.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill, loan production offices in Lancaster and suburban Philadelphia, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

