Centric Bank President and CEO Patti Husic Named to Central Penn Business Journal Power 100

"I'm humbled to be in such esteemed company and proud to call central Pennsylvania home. The leaders on this list share an optimism for making our communities better," says Husic, who is President & CEO of Centric Bank and its holding company Centric Financial Corporation. "As a champion for small business, I'm passionate about financing our entrepreneurial ecosystems in Pennsylvania because I believe in my neighbors."

The Power 100 is comprised of "individuals who hold positions that give them the ability to shape our communities and influence our quality of life," says Garry Lenton, Managing Editor for the Central Penn Business Journal. "Our editorial staff considered those who make our laws, build our homes and highways, protect our health and safety, educate our children, support the vulnerable, and provide the spark that inspires innovation and economic growth."

"With a dream to be a different kind of community bank, I and three others founded Centric Bank in 2007. Today, we have grown into a $1.3 billion bank with eight locations. Our customers brought us here and are the reason we're thriving today, lending stronger, serving proudly, and still locally owned. Every recognition reminds me of this truth," says Husic.

"This is not a ranking. Our intent is to introduce our readers to the people who make the decisions," says Lenton.

View all the Power 100 honorees here.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.3 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.



Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

[email protected]

SOURCE Centric Bank