Centric Bank Promotes Kimberly L. Turner to Executive Vice President Chief Risk Officer

"Being a member of the Centric Bank team only gets more rewarding," says Turner, who has been an executive at the bank since 2019. "I joined Centric because of their inclusive culture, strong commitment to investing in the communities they call home, and 'how can we make this happen' mindset. Our collective response to COVID-19 provided an immediate financial lifeline to our customers and demonstrates how far we're willing to go for our business community and each other."

Recruited as the first director of risk management for New York City Energy Efficiency Corporation, a mission-based funder of energy efficiency projects for buildings, Turner established credit decision processes and loan product guidelines and developed underwriting guidelines for small businesses and contractors. She also boasts a 32-year career for banks and financial services firms with a focus on credit, risk, operations, and capital markets serving JP Morgan Chase, Christopher Street Financial, Ernst & Young, LLP, BT Securities Corporation, and Metro Bank.

A lifelong learner, Turner earned her Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law, New York, New York; student clerked in her final year of law school with the Honorable Tina Brozman, Chief Judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, S.D.N.Y; received her MBA in Finance/Accounting from UCLA, Anderson School of Management, Los Angeles, California; and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Duke University, Durham, North Carolina.

She is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York and a Licensed Attorney in New York State.

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

