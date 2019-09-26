Centric Bank Recognized as a Top Team in American Banker's Prestigious Most Powerful Women in Banking

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation, Inc., ("Centric") (OTC Pink: CFCX), has been named a Top Team in American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ recognition for the third time, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO. The Centric Bank leadership team, 67% of whom are women, has been lauded for their expansion into suburban Philadelphia markets with a loan production office and newly opened, full-service financial center, technology enhancements, and successful capital raise efforts. They are one of five American Banker Top Teams including Citigroup, U.S. Bancorp, BMO Financial, and Zions Bancorp.

"Our team's triumphs are the direct result of their passion and customer-first principles," says Husic, who was also recognized as #24 on the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking™ list. "My most critical management decision in growing the bank is hiring and retaining top talent. Each of the women on my team offers extraordinary skills, and brings creative and innovative solutions to our customers' challenges. They're answering how we can grow stronger, how we can reach the next asset size, and how we can finance more job creators."

The 2019 Centric Bank Top Team, which includes Patti Husic, Sandra Schultz, Leslie Meck, Kimberly Turner, Christine Pavlakovich, Andrea Ahern, Veronica Rogers, Molly O'Keefe, Stacy Beeler, Jan Hastings, Cheryl Tucci, and Flow Lynch, will be honored on October 3 at an awards dinner at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York City.

"When choosing a Top Team, our selection committee looks beyond bank performance, robust financial growth, and loan volume to determine how financial teams are promoting, including, and reaching women," says Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker and chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "We were impressed with Centric Bank's ongoing commitment to hire and promote women into leadership roles, as well as their efforts to court female customers."

Now in its seventeenth year, the Most Powerful Women in Banking annual ranking recognizes women for their impact on their company, the financial industry, and the community at large, as well as for their leadership skills and innovation in the face of professional challenges. The complete rankings can be viewed at American Banker's website and are featured in the October issue of American Banker Magazine:

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $815 million and remains a top leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #8 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of June 30, 2018, and ranked #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States at the end of 2017.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and Doylestown, loan production offices in Devon and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. A Devon Financial Center will open in October 2019. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

