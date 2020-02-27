Centric Bank Recognizes Student Participants and Winners of Lights, Camera, Save! Video Competition for Pennsylvania High Schools

The top three winners received cash prizes of $500, $250, and $100 respectively: 1. Sarah Camilleri, " Touchdown, Savings !," Spring-Ford High School, Montgomery County 2. Clayton Signore, " The Savings Account Song ," Central Dauphin High School, Dauphin County 3. Jillian Heilig, " How to Save with Dave ," Central Bucks High School, Bucks County

"Generation Z represents the second-largest generation in the U.S., as well as approximately 40% of the country's consumer purchasing power, and it's important for us to stay engaged with them," says Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO of Centric Bank. "Waiting for them to enter the workforce is too late to help them make financial connections and understand the power of financial independence. With Lights, Camera, Save!, we're meeting them now on the channels that interest them, and that's primarily video. This is our second year of hosting Lights, Camera, Save! and each of the 15 videos had a savings message that was captivating and fun."

All participants received a gift bag including a mobile phone tripod for videography. Last year's winner, Taylor Brown, Central Dauphin High School, Dauphin County, went on to win third place in the national ABA Foundation's competition with her video titled "Cash Flow."



First place award winner Sarah Camilleri's video has been submitted to the ABA Foundation for a chance to win $5,000 towards her saving goal, plus a scholarship for a teacher at Spring-Ford High School to attend the annual Jump$tart National Educator Conference.

ABOUT LIGHTS, CAMERA, SAVE!

Lights, Camera, Save! is a video contest sponsored by the ABA Foundation that engages teens in educating themselves and their peers about the value of saving and using money wisely.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $830 million and remains one of the leaders in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with their Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, and Devon, loan production offices in Devon and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

SOURCE Centric Bank