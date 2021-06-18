Centric Financial Corporation Appoints Jessica E. Meyers to Board of Directors

"We are proud to have Jessica join our board of directors," says Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation. "She brings a strong history of corporate governance, financial acumen, and risk oversight to our directorship. Jessica's leadership in the construction industry and prior publicly traded bank board experience are valuable assets, and her passion for 'building to improve lives' is evident not only in the built environment but in her non-profit work too."

As one of Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business and a Woman Owned Business of the Year by the SBA, Meyers is highly regarded as a leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and voice for the next generation of women in business. In 2003, she founded JEM Group, central Pennsylvania's only woman-owned commercial construction company. In the years since, she has grown the firm into one of the largest and most respected commercial construction companies in the Commonwealth. A Penn State University alumnus and a resident of the Harrisburg, PA, region for 30+ years, Meyers knows first-hand the needs of small business owners, women business owners, and entrepreneurs.

"Board diversity is critical to the long-term success of Centric Financial Corporation and welcoming Jessica Meyers to our directors' team will further strengthen our leadership impact," says Donald E. Enders, Jr., Chairman of the Board.

"It is with great pride that I accept the role and responsibility as a board member of Centric Financial Corporation," says Meyers. "Balancing enterprise risks and opportunities and managing a growing company provide a strong complement to Centric's culture. Patti Husic and her team have led JEM Group through several growth cycles, and I am confident that my women-owned business experiences will enhance Centric's reputation as a community-centered bank where the lending and decision making remain local and independent."



Meyers serves on the boards of The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, YWCA of Greater Harrisburg, as board chair of AAA Central PA, co-chair of Top Taste with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and is a former trustee for Harrisburg University.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named an American Banker Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. #FinancialLifeline #WeRevolveAroundYou.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

