Centric Financial Corporation Approves Stock Repurchase Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation (OTCPINK: CFCX), ("the Company"), the holding company for Centric Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to 8.25% of the Company's outstanding shares.

"The primary role of the repurchase plan is to provide liquidity for shareholders and to provide a foundation for increasing shareholder value," said Patricia A. Husic, President and CEO of Centric Financial Corporation.

Repurchases under the authorized program may be made from time to time at the Company's discretion in open market transactions, through block trades, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and a seven-time Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets over $1.01 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and one of the Top 200 Community Banks under $2 billion in assets in the U.S. for 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon and Lancaster, and loan production offices in Devon, Lancaster and Doylestown, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

