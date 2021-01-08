Centric Financial Corporation Promotes Sandra Schultz to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Driving growth in every strategic goal, Sandie Schultz is a trusted leader who helps implement the vision and innovation of President & CEO Patti Husic. "Sandie's ability to discern and advance opportunities, motivate her team, and inspire trust and respect from shareholders is a force for Centric Bank's excellence. With the help of her leadership, our female executive team earned a three-time Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team award from American Banker ," says Husic.

"It has been my privilege to contribute to the growth and reputation of Centric Bank and to witness the community impact we are having, especially during COVID-19. What is both surprising and comforting about our growth is the steadfast energy of this team. They are committed to doing the right thing for the company, each other, and our customers no matter what it takes," says Schultz.

As Chief Financial Officer, Schultz leads several functional areas including corporate finance and accounting, budgeting and forecasting, asset liability management, and interest rate risk. Integral to the bank's investor relations strategy, she supports Centric Bank with more than 30 years of financial experience, 20 in banking leadership. Schultz helped lead the bank to crest $1 billion in assets, participated in four capital raise campaigns, and obtained Centric Bank's ticker symbol to take the bank public on the OTC in 2015.

A 2019 YWCA Greater Harrisburg Tribute to Women of Excellence Award winner, a member of the three-time American Banker Best Banks to Work For team, and a Cleve J. Fredricksen Library Trustee in Camp Hill, PA, Schultz continues her work on the library's Finance Committee and Investment Committee. With community service among her personal priorities, she volunteered as Treasurer of the Harrisburg Academy Parents Association, Budget Analysis for the Fairfield Area School District, and Liberty Township Auditor. Passionate about service to animals, she has also volunteered for both the Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue and the Adams County SPCA.

Schultz holds a bachelor's degree from Western Maryland College, Westminster, MD, and a master's degree from Mt. St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.04 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.



