Centrica Business Solutions Completes Shelter Creek Condominiums Solar System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica Business Solutions, part of Centrica plc, a global energy and services company, has completed a 2.5 megawatt rooftop solar installation at Shelter Creek Condominiums in San Bruno, California. The project, which began in 2017, will offset the facility's energy usage by 70 percent and is expected to generate 3,632,773 kilowatt-hours annually. By generating their own power onsite, the solution provides more stability for energy costs, and creates more opportunities for savings.

"As we began to review options to make our community more sustainable, it seemed natural to have solar panels installed on our roof space that spans 440,000 square feet across eight buildings," said Ronnie Rosen CCAM-HR.LS General Manager, Shelter Creek Condominium Owners' Association. "When we were evaluating partners, Centrica Business Solutions stood out from the competition because of their ability to deliver a complete system that would produce the 2.5 megawatts we needed to make a difference in our electricity usage. The depth and breadth of their abilities and expertise were essential to successfully guide us through to the completion of our solar project."

Shelter Creek Condominiums is one of the largest multi-family developments in San Mateo County and is leading the way as a sustainable community. The 1,296 condominium style homes sit on 46 acres are built around open reserve areas. Over the past decade, management has been on a mission to transform the 45-year-old facility into one of the most sustainable communities on the west coast. In addition to having solar panels, they have installed 5,600 LED lights to common areas, added bee hives to improve the local ecosystem, and have electric vehicle charging stations available to residents.

"Shelter creek is a good example of how even older facilities can be sustainable with some enhancements," said Chris Covell, head of Centrica Business Solutions North America. "The way we generate and consume energy is changing and Centrica Business Solutions' goal is to help customers through that change so they can be more carbon neutral through energy efficiency, solar and battery storage and electric vehicle innovations."

The solar system benefits from 25-year workmanship warranties and production guarantees, providing valuable peace of mind to the community. It was funded through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) - a low-maintenance financing option which meant the system required no capital outlay. Shelter Creek pays for the electricity generated by the system at a set, discounted kWh price for the term of the contract. This provides the community with long-term predictability over their energy costs, protecting them against future price increases in utilities and enabling Shelter Creek to pass cost savings on to their residents.

