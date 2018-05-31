Centrica Business Solutions Demand Response Company Celebrates Award from Greentech Media

Acquired by Centrica in November 2017, REstore is a leading demand response technology and solutions provider specializing in monetizing customers' energy strategy through ancillary services such as frequency response and capacity markets. Supported by REstore's virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities, the acquisition now combines these AI-technologies and algorithms with the company's existing automated demand response capabilities and energy insight solutions to help organizations maximize the power of energy flexibility. The business forms part of Centrica Business Solutions global distributed energy offer, which provides energy insight, asset optimization and energy solutions to large energy users.

The Greentech Media Grid Edge Innovation Awards recognize the top companies or projects that are driving change in the electricity system. The 10 winners of this year's Grid Edge Innovation Awards involve innovative applications of grid edge technologies, and were nominated and voted on by energy industry stakeholders, including the team of analysts at GTM Research.

Recipients will be honored at this year's Grid Edge Innovation Summit June 20-21 in San Francisco, which brings together top talent and expertise from around the world of distributed energy. Jan-Willem Rombouts, co-founder of REstore, will be present to receive the Grid Edge Innovation Award. He will also serve as a panelist in a session on managing virtual power plants. In addition, Centrica Business Solutions North American Senior Vice President, Stephen Prince, will serve as a speaker in a session on managing the distributed energy resources (DER) life cycle.

"We are delighted to see REstore recognized by Greentech Media as a company paving the way toward tomorrow's distributed energy future," said Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director, Centrica Business Solutions. "Through REstore and our other investments in grid edge technology, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help our customers capture value from the evolving energy market."

Centrica's REstore business has successfully launched a 32MW 'virtual power plant' comprising one of Europe's largest battery storage facilities and a portfolio of industrial assets.

Operational since April this year, the 18MW battery storage project with Tesla has been pooled with flexible load and generation from a series of industrial customers to deliver flexibility services to the European transmission grid. The facility is located in Terhills, a luxury holidays resort in a National Park on the Dutch-Belgian border.

For a full list of recipients of Greentech Media's Grid Edge Innovation Award, go here: https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/the-2018-grid-edge-innovation-awards.

About Centrica Business Solutions

Centrica Business Solutions is part of Centrica plc – an international energy and services company dedicated to satisfying the changing needs of its customers. Centrica Business Solutions has been established to help customers gain competitive advantage from energy, building intelligent end-to-end energy solutions that power performance, and resilience. Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gàis Energy in Ireland. To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit: www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centrica-business-solutions-demand-response-company-celebrates-award-from-greentech-media-300657078.html

SOURCE Centrica Business Solutions

Related Links

https://www.centricabusinesssolutions.com

