Centrica Business Solutions Expands West Coast Operations with Acquisition of Vista Solar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica plc announced today it has acquired Vista Solar, a leading California solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company serving commercial, institutional and industrial customers.

Vista Solar has a decade of experience in delivering comprehensive solar solutions to over 160 commercial customers deploying over 40 megawatts of solar. The business will be integrated into Centrica Business Solutions, which provides energy insight, asset optimization and energy solutions to large energy customers globally.

"Our team is excited to join Centrica Business Solutions," said Jaymes Callinan, President & CEO of Vista Solar. "We believe access to Centrica's scale, multi-technology solutions, and strong balance sheet will help us deliver better solutions to our customers. We're thrilled to be part of a dynamic distributed energy pioneer like Centrica Business Solutions."

"Vista Solar's extensive experience in the California solar market will play an integral role in supporting our North American growth agenda," said Stephen Prince, Head of Centrica Business Solutions North America. "We believe Vista Solar's impressive track record in delivering commercial solar solutions, together with our existing technology and project capabilities – and trusted relationships with Direct Energy Business' 240,000 customers, will be a winning combination helping our customers succeed."

Through this acquisition, Centrica Business Solutions will expand its successful solar operations to California and other western states. Centrica Business Solutions has a legacy of facilitating solar projects helping customers with 150 megawatts of solar globally as of 2017.

Centrica Business Solutions is uniquely positioned to drive the changes needed for a distributed future with over 4,000 customer sites across 35 countries.

About Centrica Business Solutions



Centrica Business Solutions is part of Centrica plc – an international energy and services company dedicated to satisfying the changing needs of its customers. Centrica Business Solutions has been established to help customers gain competitive advantage from energy, building intelligent end-to-end energy solutions that power performance, and resilience. Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gàis Energy in Ireland. To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit: www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

About Direct Energy



Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE : CNA ), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and four provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

