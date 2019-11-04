Centrica Business Solutions Invests to Power Connecticut

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica Business Solutions, part of Centrica plc, a global energy and services company, invested in the development of a 4.99MW fuel cell facility in South Windsor, Connecticut. This fuel cell facility will deliver power to the local utility, Eversource Energy, under a 20-year purchase power agreement (PPA). Fuel cells generate electricity through a chemical reaction process that is clean, quiet and highly efficient with little to no harmful emissions. This project will provide enough clean energy to power over 4,200 homes per year.

Centrica acquired the project (South Energy Investments LLC) in March 2019 from a leading Massachusetts-based fuel cell development team. This investment is a part of Centrica's Ambition 2030 which outlines 15 long-term goals to reduce the company's emissions, and enable customers to use energy more sustainably.

The fuel cell manufacturer and long-term operations and maintenance provider for the project is Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. Located less than two miles from the South Windsor project, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. is a leading fuel cell solutions company that designs, manufactures, and installs clean, efficient and reliable fuel cells.

The project is currently under construction and is on track to be completed in early 2020. Connecticut is one of the nation's leaders in supporting fuel cell technologies and projects under development. The Connecticut fuel cell industry supports more than 2,800 direct, indirect and induced jobs and creates over $600 million annually in revenue and investment.

"By building and expanding our technology framework through significant distributed generation projects like this, we open the door for new ways to help our customers transform their energy footprint into a source of true competitive advantage," said Stephen Prince, Head of Centrica Business Solutions North America. "We are excited to support the development team and work closely with Doosan Fuel Cell America."

"Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. is proud to be part of a dynamic collaboration with Centrica Business Solutions and the development team in creating a flagship project that produces clean energy right here in South Windsor," said Jeff Hyungrak Chung, President and CEO of Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc. "With over 380MW of fuel cells sold worldwide, we look forward to continued success by providing distributed energy resources to a variety of customers, resulting in cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power."

