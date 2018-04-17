Centrica Business Solutions Joins MEETS Accelerator Coalition

Centrica Business Solutions is committed to developing and financing comprehensive energy solutions for commercial clients. Working in partnership with sister company Direct Energy Business, its energy supply and advisory customer base includes many household names and some of North America's largest manufacturers, serving 78% of the Fortune 100® companies with energy supply, wholesale, and distributed energy solutions.

Centrica Business Solutions offers organizations end-to-end distributed energy solutions including energy insight; energy optimization such as demand response; and energy solutions – including combined heat and power (CHP), solar, battery storage and standby generators – enabling customers to improve operational efficiency, energy sustainability and increase business resilience.

"We provide our customers with innovative tools, technology, and insights to manage their energy use through our unique propositions," said Matt Wheatley, Vice President of Sales, Centrica Business Solutions. "By joining the MEETS AC, our goal is to give customers another innovative way to finance commercial energy efficient projects."

"We are grateful that Centrica has joined the MEETS Accelerator Coalition," said Rob Harmon, Founder & Director of MEETS AC. "Retail energy suppliers, utilities and building owners across the country are recognizing how MEETS can enable deep retrofits of buildings while maintaining their financial health and stabilizing the grid. Centrica is extremely well positioned to roll out MEETS at scale, nationally."

The MEETS AC member-supported organizations include investors, building owners, construction and implementation companies, architects and building designers as well as energy sustainability and data management companies. For the full list of members, see here: http://www.meetscoalition.org/about-the-coalition/members/.

About Centrica Business Solutions

Centrica Business Solutions is part of Centrica plc – an international energy and services company dedicated to satisfying the changing needs of its customers. Centrica Business Solutions has been established to help customers gain competitive advantage from energy, building intelligent end-to-end energy solutions that power performance, and resilience. Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gàis Energy in Ireland. To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit: www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

