Centrica Business Solutions partners with NREL on Hybrid Battery Storage

ISELIN, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica's distributed energy and power business, Centrica Business Solutions, has announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to study the integration of several energy storage technologies. Research will be conducted at NREL's Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF) where the focus is on developing and demonstrating innovative technologies that will tackle major challenges facing our energy systems.

Hybrid energy storage opens the promise of using battery energy storage systems cost-effectively for multiple applications. Storage systems are usually designed either for short or long duration and for low or high-power applications. Today, it is a challenge to design a cost-effective storage system that can serve multiple uses such as maximizing the value of intermittent renewable energy, providing ancillary services to the electric grid, or providing backup power.

This project will utilize NREL's ESIF laboratory capabilities and Centrica's proprietary battery aggregation and control systems to manage new and second-life batteries (i.e., batteries previously used in electric vehicles) as a single unit for disparate applications, including supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"We are excited to embark on this work with NREL. Battery storage is a key component of the energy system of the future and a priority area for Centrica Business Solutions. This project will open the door to use energy storage to meet multiple customer needs with a single, integrated solution," said Fabio Mantovani, Director of Technology Strategy and Innovation for Centrica Business Solutions. "Working with the energy systems integration team at NREL is the ideal environment to help us bring game changing technologies to market."

"NREL's team is thrilled to be partnering with Centrica on this project and to support the development of capabilities to further integrate renewable energy resources into the electric grid," said Martha Symko-Davies, Laboratory Program Manager, ESIF at NREL.

This project was selected by the Department of Energy as a High Impact Project developing new capabilities at ESIF for national scale impact.

About Centrica plc

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers and help them run their worlds in more sustainable ways.

Under the Centrica Business Solutions brand, we deliver intelligent integrated energy solutions, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to help businesses and other large energy users improve performance and cost management, drive decarbonization, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Through Centrica we also provide energy trading services, and supply energy through Direct Energy in North America, British Gas in the UK, and Bord Gais in Ireland. Centrica manages over 2.5GW of flexible demand globally.

To learn more about Centrica Business Solutions, please visit www.centricabusinesssolutions.com.

SOURCE Centrica plc

