Centrical for Enterprise Learning Solutions Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical announced today that its Centrical platform for Enterprise Learning Solutions is now an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP® Store. The solution integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning to deliver a connected learning, engagement, and performance management experience for better business results. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"We are excited about Centrical's new status as an SAP endorsed app. This is a testament to our great partnership and mutual commitment to helping companies ensure their employees' success through better engagement and training," said Gal Rimon, CEO of Centrical.

"Centrical for Enterprise Learning Solutions is already deployed with some of our largest clients helping thousands of employees in companies like British Telecom, Coca Cola, and Konica Minolta hit their goals and achieve their full potential daily," he added. "Companies utilizing the solution have reaped benefits such as 30% faster onboarding, 12% higher employee productivity and retention, and 20% higher sales revenue through better product knowledge and awareness."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. The offering will enable companies to extend SAP enterprise solutions with rich tools for making learning fun and accessible anywhere, guiding employees with goals and feedback, and giving managers insights and coaching tips on their reports, all of which are proving to be ever more crucial for workers around the world.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud Centrical on achieving endorsed app status for its Centrical for Enterprise Learning Solutions platform. Partners like Centrical are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

The Centrical for Enterprise Learning Solutions platform is available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Centrical

Centrical helps the world's leading organizations make employees the center of business success by improving their engagement, learning, and performance while enhancing the coaching abilities of their managers.

Centrical's orchestrated Employee-Centric Success Platform gives employees an AI-powered, personalized, and gamified experience that unifies real-time performance management, continuous feedback, microlearning, and employee engagement, while supporting managers with interactive coaching and managerial tools.

The platform is deployed with many of the global Fortune 500 brands delivering better employee retention, knowledge and productivity in companies like Microsoft, Novartis,Teleperformance, Anthem, and more.

© 2021 Centrical

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Centrical