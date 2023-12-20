Centricity Vision Announces CEO Transition: Leonard Borrmann to Succeed Rob Thornhill as Chief Executive Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global, commercial-stage ophthalmic technology company, today named Leonard Borrmann as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Borrmann previously served as Centricity's Head of Research and Development.

Mr. Thornhill served as CEO of Centricity Vision since 2019, transforming the company, the management team, and the ZEPTO® technology to achieve surgical and clinical excellence. Borrmann joined Centricity Vision in 2021, managing new product development and spearheading the development of the ZeptoLink IOL Positioning System™ from concept to commercial launch in record time. As a leader with more than 35 years of experience in both multinational ophthalmic corporations and early-stage, venture-backed companies, Borrmann's reputation as a seasoned leader in developing and bringing new technologies to market stems from his 13 years in senior R&D leadership roles with Advanced Medical Optics (AMO) and Abbott Medical Optics, where he led the development and launch of more than thirty new products for AMO's cataract, refractive, and corneal businesses. He also served for three years as Head of External Innovation for Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, for 15 years in Clinical Research, Marketing and as Vice President of Business Development at Allergan Pharmaceuticals, and for five years as CEO and director of several venture-backed biotechnology companies.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rob for his successful four-year career with Centricity creating a stronger and well-positioned ophthalmic company with opportunities for growth," said Jim Mazzo, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Leonard's background and credentials are ideally suited to assume the leadership of Centricity. The Board is highly confident in his ability and readiness to further develop and deliver on expanding the product pipeline and on accelerating the commercial adoption and growth of Centricity's state-of-the-art ZeptoLink IOL Positioning System™."

"I am honored to succeed Rob, and want to thank him for his substantial contributions to the company," said Leonard Borrmann. "Centricity is in an outstanding position with our recent launch of the ZeptoLink IOL Positioning System™ to improve the way cataract surgery is performed, and I am very excited to work with the company's talented management team to guide Centricity through the next phase in our growth, bringing value to patients, surgeons, and shareholders." 

About Centricity Vision Inc.
Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the ZEPTO® and ZEPTOLink IOL Positioning Systems™. Centricity Vision is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best possible vision care to cataract surgery patients.  For more information, visit www.Zeptozone.com.

