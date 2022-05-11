Centrifugal Compressor Market - 50% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Atlas Copco AB & Baker Hughes Co. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Centrifugal Compressor Market Analysis Report by Product (Single-stage and Multi-stage) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/centrifugal-compressor-market-industry-analysis

Centrifugal Compressor Market: Vendor Analysis

The centrifugal compressor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiated product offerings and business expansions to compete in the market. The centrifugal compressor market report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Ebara Corp., Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hanwha Power Systems Co. Ltd., and Kobe Steel Ltd. among others.

Atlas Copco AB - The company offers centrifugal compressors such as the GT series, T series, and RT series.

Centrifugal Compressor Market: Drivers & Challenges

The growing investment in oil and gas exploration and production activities is one of the key drivers fueling the centrifugal compressor market growth. The centrifugal compressor has widespread applications in the upstream, midstream, and downstream processing in the oil and gas industry. Several countries have taken initiatives to increase investments in oil and gas E&P activities to increase the production of hydrocarbons. For instance, in March 2022, Canada-based Frontera Energy Corporation announced that it discovered 27.2-degree light crude oil at the Tui-1 exploration well on the Perico block in Ecuador. Similarly, in February 2022, the UAE-based Dragon Oil PLC, a subsidiary of state-owned Emirates National Oil Company, announced that it had made its first oil discovery in the Gulf of Suez. These initiatives will drive the centrifugal compressor market growth during the forecast period.

However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials is one of the limitations hampering the centrifugal compressor market growth. Due to high competition in the market, there are vendors who are compelled to reduce the prices of their product offerings to maintain their market share. Significantly, the major major raw materials used in the production of centrifugal compressors are steel, aluminum, and carbon steel. However, the cost of these materials does not remain the same but fluctuates regularly due to various macro and microeconomic factors. This impacts the prices of centrifugal compressor products. Furthermore, the fluctuating prices of raw materials create uncertainty for the pricing of the centrifugal compressor market. Therefore, it poses a major challenge to the market, which, in turn, affects the growth of the centrifugal compressor market focus during the forecast period.

Centrifugal Compressor Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Single-stage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Multi-stage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Centrifugal Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.33 Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Ebara Corp., Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hanwha Power Systems Co. Ltd., and Kobe Steel Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

