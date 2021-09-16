Centrifugal Pump Market | SpendEdge estimates USD 9.51 Billion Growth During 2021-2025

Top Spending Regions, Market Price Trends, Competitive Analysis - Forecast and Analysis Report

News provided by

SpendEdge

Sep 16, 2021, 10:55 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Centrifugal Pump market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-4% during the forecast period. 

Find More Detailed Insights on the Trends and Challenges: www.spendedge.com/report/centrifugal-pump-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats for Centrifugal Pump Market?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • What is the expected CAGR of Centrifugal Pump Market?The Centrifugal Pump will grow at a CAGR of about 4.92% during 2021-2025.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Grundfos Holding AS, Flowserve Corp., and ITT Inc, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Fixed pricing, and cost-plus pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What will be incremental spend in Centrifugal Pump?During 2021-2025, the Centrifugal Pump market will register an incremental spend of about USD 9.51 billion.

Receive FREE SAMPLE Report Today!

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Include:

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
  • What are the factors driving the price changes?
  • Changing price forecasts
  • What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo-report

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

USD 172 Billion Growth expected in Real Estate Agents and...

USD 2.12 Billion Growth expected in Industrial Vegetation...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics