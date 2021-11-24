Centrifugal Water Pump Market to grow by USD 7.40 billion| Evolving Opportunities with CIRCOR International Inc. & Ebara Corp. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Centrifugal Water Pump Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the global construction industry and the high demand for centrifugal water pumps from the agricultural sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the cavitation effect in centrifugal pumps will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Centrifugal Water Pump Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Centrifugal Water Pump Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Non-municipal



Municipal

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Centrifugal Water Pump Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for centrifugal water pumps in APAC. The increasing demand for water and wastewater management in developed countries will facilitate the centrifugal water pump market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The centrifugal water pump market share growth by the non-municipal segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the centrifugal water pump market size

Centrifugal Water Pump Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist centrifugal water pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the centrifugal water pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the centrifugal water pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of centrifugal water pump market vendors

Centrifugal Water Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIRCOR International Inc., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

