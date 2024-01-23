Centrifuge Market worth $580 million by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Centrifuge Market by type (Decanters, High-Speed Separators), Drilling and Excavation Activity (Tunnel Boring, HDD, Exploration Drilling), Application (Solids Control, Mud Cleaning, Dewatering, Fluid Clarification), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 466 million in 2023 to USD 580 million by 2028. Centrifuges are experiencing a rising demand driven by several compelling factors. The increasing demand for centrifuges stems from heightened industrialization, expanding activities in oil and gas exploration, and a growing focus on environmental sustainability. Various industries are actively pursuing efficient liquid-solid separation methods to recover resources and minimize waste. Centrifuges, playing a pivotal role in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, and mining, are witnessing widespread adoption. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by continuous advancements in centrifuge technology, providing enhanced efficiency and automation, thereby contributing to the versatility of these devices across different applications.

Decanters, by type, are expected to be the most significant centrifuge market segment during the forecast period.

Decanters type is anticipated to be the most significant segment in the centrifuge market due to their versatile and highly efficient design. With a horizontal configuration, these centrifuges ensure a continuous separation of solids and liquids across diverse industries, including wastewater treatment, food, and chemicals. Their capability to handle high-throughput processes, coupled with low energy consumption and effective dewatering capabilities, renders them indispensable. Decanter centrifuges cater to the increasing demand for cost-effective, automated, and reliable separation solutions, aligning with the market's preference for advanced technologies. Their dominance in the centrifuge market's type segment underscores their pivotal role in meeting the evolving needs of modern industries, contributing significantly to their widespread adoption and market leadership.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) is anticipated to be the fastest-growing centrifuge market segment, by drilling and excavation activity, during the forecast period.

Food packaging application is poised to be the fastest-growing segment in the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the escalating demand for non-disruptive and precise drilling techniques in urban areas and environmentally sensitive locations. HDD minimizes surface disruption, making it an ideal choice for infrastructure projects, such as laying utility lines. The efficiency and minimal environmental impact of HDD drive its increasing adoption. As urbanization intensifies globally, the demand for HDD-related centrifuge applications rises, fostering technological advancements and positioning it as a key driver in the centrifuge market's drilling and excavation activity segment.

Solids control is anticipated to be the fastest-growing centrifuge market segment, by application, during the forecast period.

Solids control application is poised to be the fastest-growing segment in the centrifuge market during the forecast period due to heightened focus on efficient drilling operations, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The demand for optimized drilling performance and compliance with stringent environmental regulations is propelling the adoption of solids control applications. These centrifuge solutions play a pivotal role in separating drilling mud and cuttings, ensuring the recovery of valuable drilling fluids and reducing waste disposal costs. As the global energy demand continues to rise, industries prioritize solids control to enhance operational efficiency, driving rapid growth in this market segment and positioning it at the forefront of centrifuge technology advancements.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global centrifuge market, by region, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the centrifuge market during the forecast period, driven by a combination of compelling factors. The region is experiencing robust economic growth, spurring increased industrialization, especially in sectors like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Rising energy demands, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, fuel the adoption of centrifuges for efficient liquid-solid separation. Additionally, escalating investments in research and development activities contribute to technological advancements, further propelling the market's growth. As Asia Pacific positions itself as a global economic powerhouse, the centrifuge market stands to benefit significantly from the region's dynamic industrial landscape, making it the focal point for rapid market expansion.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the centrifuge market. These are Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Andritz (Austria), FLSmidth (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US) and others.

