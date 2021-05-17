Centrify Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, is proud to announce that Centrify has won Editor's Choice in Identity & Access Management from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), an industry-leading electronic information security magazine, in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards.

As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, they are faced with increased administrative access-related risk across data centers, cloud, and DevOps environments. The expanded enterprise attack surface has also resulted in identity fragmentation that can be exploited by threat actors, resulting in data breaches, audit findings, and unnecessary overhead costs.

ThycoticCentrify's market-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions address this challenge by leveraging existing enterprise identity infrastructure to enforce least privilege access at scale for humans, machines and services, in the cloud and on-premises. ThycoticCentrify delivers a modern PAM solution based on Zero Trust principles, including a cloud-ready vault and authentication service, that minimizes shared accounts and allows humans and services to log in as themselves, and work with the tools they are familiar with. With ThycoticCentrify, privileged access controls are automated and seamlessly integrated, administrative access risk is reduced, and compliance postures are strengthened.

"We're thrilled to receive the Global InfoSec Award, one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards, from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Chris Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at ThycoticCentrify. "As we combine two recognized leaders in PAM and present one of the broadest and deepest portfolios of cloud identity security solutions on the market, we will continue to solve the toughest access-related challenges for organizations around the globe."

The Infosec Editor's Choice award comes on the heels of Thycotic's recent recognition as a finalist in the "Best Customer Service" category of the industry-renowned 2021 SC Awards.

"Centrify embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

©Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, LLC, respectively, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Information Security (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

