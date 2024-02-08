CenTrio Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment: Eric Miller Promoted to CEO, Positioning Organization for Further Growth and System Innovation

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrio, a leading district energy provider, announced today the appointment of Eric Miller as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), strengthening the organization's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer value. Mr. Miller previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

"An investment strategy isn't just about making money; it's about making a difference. Each dollar invested is an opportunity to shape a world that we are all proud to leave behind. We're thrilled to have Eric spearhead CenTrio's dynamic and sustainable energy portfolio as it evolves and expands across the United States," said Peggy Smyth, Chair of the CenTrio Board of Directors.

Having excelled as CenTrio's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Miller brings a distinguished record of more than 20 years of exceptional leadership that is instrumental in maintaining the company's extensive district energy coverage and impressive reliability record. Mr. Miller's appointment reflects the company's continued dedication to fortifying financial and operational performance, ensuring sustained growth, and enhancing overall customer experience.

"As we embark on this transformative journey, accountability becomes the cornerstone of our progress, and respect becomes the compass guiding our interactions," stated Mr. Miller. "I am deeply honored to lead this experienced, dedicated, and diverse CenTrio team spanning various disciplines and locations. Together we will build shareholder value while ensuring that safety and trust are at the foundation of our company culture."

Mr. Miller is excited about the opportunities that his new senior leadership team is creating and driving. The appointment of the team, comprising Jim Lodge, Chief Revenue Officer; Steve Martins, Chief Operations Officer; Meghan Riesterer, Chief Sustainability Officer; Anderson Lee, General Counsel & Chief Administrative Officer; and Lindsay Hobbs, Chief Financial Officer, further cements CenTrio's commitment to achieving sustainability goals while continuing to prioritize efficiency and reliability. The company's leaders will intensify efforts to advance the decarbonization programs of CenTrio and its customers while pursuing business partnerships that align with the organization's commitment to quality growth and product, service, and technology innovation.

Sonia Axter, a member of the CenTrio Board of Directors, said, "We embrace and welcome this new era of CenTrio leadership under Eric Miller. We are confident that these strategic shifts will help further deliver value to our customers, employees and shareholders while uplifting the American workforce."

Prior to CenTrio, Mr. Miller was Chief Executive Officer of Recurve Energy Asset Management ("Recurve"), a private equity-sponsored asset management company. At its peak, Recurve had $1.0 billion of investments under management through a 3,300 MW natural gas fired power generation portfolio. Before serving as CEO of Recurve, Mr. Miller was Chief Financial Officer at both Recurve and MP2 Energy and held various finance and commercial roles at Reliant Energy. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.

