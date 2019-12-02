Centripetal Ranked Number 93 of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centripetal today announced it ranked 93 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Centripetal grew 1800% during this period. Centripetal's chief executive officer, Steven Rogers, credits the company's highly advanced CleanINTERNET® system technologies for their 1800% revenue growth.

"With our patented technologies we are able to use intelligence to drive everything we do," said Steven Rogers, CEO of Centripetal. "CleanINTERNET inspects everything crossing the network, we figure out what matters for our customers and then act to guard their network. With intelligence it is not enough just to analyze; organizations desperately want to actively defend against malicious threats."

Centripetal with its CleanINTERNET offering is revolutionary in its ability to leverage mass-scale intelligence to protect an organization's network operations. In addition to its advanced system technologies Centripetal's team is composed of seasoned cybersecurity professionals from the private sector and the U.S. intelligence & Defense communities that have secured and protected the most sensitive communications assets in the world. Centripetal takes pride in providing intelligence solutions as a client-specific service to safeguard the organization as a whole, it's employees, and partners.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

About Centripetal

Centripetal delivers intelligence-driven security. Centripetal invented the Threat Intelligence Gateway and leverages its technologies to deliver CleanINTERNET, a comprehensive intelligence-led cyber service. With Centripetal, customers across every vertical and of every size can persistently prevent over 90% of known threats with intelligence applied in advance. Gartner, Inc. previously named Centripetal a "Cool Vendor" in security for 2017, and the Security Innovation Network (SINET) named Centripetal a "SINET-16" awardee. Centripetal's technology is protected by over 50 US and international patents and is deployed protecting critical networks globally.

About Deloitte

