Centriply + Claritas, now enabling data-driven linear TV ad campaigns at the household level.

Mike Nazzaro, Claritas' CEO remarked, "The bottom line is that not all identity graphs are the same. Many identity vendors can help you build customer segments. And others can link those customer segments to multiple marketing channels. But there aren't many vendors that can do both. Our Identity Graph supports customer identification, campaign delivery and ROI optimization to make your marketing campaigns as seamless as possible. Partnering with Centriply means marketers can quickly execute highly profitable omnichannel campaigns that reach specific customer segments across their preferred channels."

Centriply's (www.centriply.com) cross-screen use of audience data gives advertisers deeper insight into demographics, income, purchase history and behavioral preferences to make the right marketing decisions and better connect with people, then compares costs for the best media opportunities. "This is all part of our effort to bring a 'frictionless' planning process into the media buying marketplace. We have significant investment in our technology, and our staff, who look forward to bringing the benefits of cross-screen data and metrics to our clients." Lewis explained.

"Presenting a data-driven approach is paramount to a cohesive solution for clients that reduces waste and increases impact while extending reach. Combining premium inventory of linear TV and OTT we can choose from over 600 million impressions a week. It's a large-scale solution that can be delivered to our clients with quick turnaround and accuracy. This speeds the planning process by having these segments at our fingertips," said Leslie Holasek, EVP Media Services. "Our ability to deliver precise and actionable analysis of the potential performance of TV inventory, gives our clients outstanding new options. They can be creative and respond with leading edge tactics that are unique in this arena. Our intuitive platform puts planners in control so they can consider opportunities, while retaining the data segment values all the way through the buying and attribution stage."

"Together with Claritas we're pushing our platform to provide answers to the question; what does the potential of TV look like in the future? Centriply's Advanced Linear TV ad campaigns can improve the experience and abilities of planners and buyers of media across the TV industry," Holasek concluded.

This integrated service paves the way for even more layers of information to be applied to audiences, location and inventory with accuracy and richer detail than can be achieved with traditional approaches. The Centriply team is pushing to accelerate the transformation of cross screen marketing while reinforcing our abilities as the Search Engine for TV Audiences®.

About Centriply

Centriply is an independent media agency on a 25-year mission to give agencies and brands the technology that taps into the scale of linear TV with the abilities that digital marketers expect. www.centriply.com

About Claritas

For nearly 50 years, Claritas' unparalleled knowledge of the American consumer has yielded the most adopted segmentation in the industry, helping marketers identify their best customers. Through key acquisitions, the company has transformed into a marketing leader, now offering a single-source suite of solutions that give marketers the ability to identify their ideal audiences, deliver multichannel marketing engagements with precision and leverage measurement tools to optimize their media spend across online and offline channels and thus drive better marketing ROI. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set of over 255 million consumers across over 600 million devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com.

