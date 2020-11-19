'Centro de Amigos' Senior Day Care Center Installs the iWave Air Purifier Central Air System to Kill the COVID-19 Virus Indoors

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter months come, an increasing number of people will be staying indoors in hopes of avoiding catching the Corona virus. However, Centro de Amigo (https://centrodeamigos.com/) reports that it has seen the impact of social isolation on the senior population – depression, loss of physical function, malnutrition and higher instances of elder abuse.

Centro de Amigos has taken several safety measures; reducing the number of seniors that it serves each day, limiting table occupy from four people to two persons separated by a Plexiglas sneeze barrier, placing tables further apart, having masks worn at all times in the building, wearing shields and masks on buses and taking temperatures and oxygen levels prior to boarding its buses and temperatures upon entry into the building.

As an additional measure, the Center invested in new equipment, an iWave unit installed in the buildings central air duct system to help mitigate COVID-19. According to the company, when air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproduct.

Of the importance of purchasing the equipment, director Doris Karpeh -Diaz said:

"There is nothing more important to us than the physical safety and mental wellbeing of our members. They often have a greater need for congregate care in a familiar, supportive space due to cultural and linguistic barriers, which results in greater isolation. So, when Peter Cardiello of Cardi's Heat and Air Conditioning suggested that we install it, we were all in."

The iWave website explains that the unit uses patented technology, called needle-point bi-polar ionization, to create equal amounts of positive and negative ions. When these ions are injected into the air stream, they break down passing pollutants and gases into harmless compounds like oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and water vapor. In the testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), the iWave-C was shown to inactivate 84.2% of the virus after 10 minutes of operation, 92.6% after 15 minutes, and 99.4% after 30 minutes.

About Centro de Amigos

Centro de Amigos is the only social adult day care (SADC) service that serves the specific cultural and linguistic needs of Spanish-speaking older adults in Rockland County, New York. The Center serves as a hub, and provides door-to-door transportation, authentic Latino cuisine, wide-ranging social activities, and staff to help seniors perform activities of daily living (ADL), regular health and wellness checks, and many other important functions. In person or telehealth services are available upon authorization by your Managed Long Term Care insurance company or Rockland County Department for the Aging. Learn more at: www.CentroDeAmigos.com.

