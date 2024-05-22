Centrobill Champions Fully Licensed PIX Payments in Brazil with Competitive Fees

Centrobill

May 22, 2024, 14:36 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Centrobill announced its offering of fully licensed PIX payments in Brazil in a strategic move to dominate the Brazilian fintech market.

Chris Tisdall, Chief Sales Officer at Centrobill, stated, "With fully licensed PIX payments, we ensure secure and cost-effective transactions, and maximize transactional security. We proactively stay ahead of regulations to handle compliance concerns for our clients, supporting their success."

Centrobill announced its offering of fully licensed PIX payments in Brazil in a strategic move to dominate the Brazilian fintech marketThe PIX payments initiative offers a 24/7 transaction window ensuring immediate processing, consolidating Centrobill as the preferred choice for businesses seeking competitive payment solutions and compliance with strict regulations in Brazil.
The PIX payments initiative offers a 24/7 transaction window ensuring immediate processing, consolidating Centrobill as the preferred choice for businesses seeking competitive payment solutions and compliance with strict regulations in Brazil.

About Centrobill
Centrobill is at the forefront of payment technology, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses to achieve greater financial agility and growth. By continuously adapting to the needs of the market, Centrobill remains a leading choice for those who value reliability and affordability in their payment processes.

