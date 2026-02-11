Centrus and Fluor Partner to Advance Major Expansion of Ohio Uranium Enrichment Plant

Strategic partnership with best-in-class EPC demonstrates Centrus' commitment to operational excellence

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) today announced that its subsidiary, American Centrifuge Operating, LLC, has agreed to a strategic collaboration with Fluor (NYSE: FLR) to serve as its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor as Centrus proceeds with its previously announced multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in Piketon, Ohio.

"This is another critical milestone for us as we begin our expansion in earnest," said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler. "Fluor is a global leader with decades of experience managing complex nuclear construction projects and is an ideal partner as we transition to a large-scale deployment. With centrifuge manufacturing already underway, we are moving full-speed ahead with our expansion."

"The addition of Fluor's extensive experience in launching and supporting large-scale, complex, industrial build outs will empower our major expansion in Ohio," said Centrus Senior Vice President, Field Operations Patrick Brown. "We look forward to this collaborative effort and the opportunities working with a best-in-class EPC will afford Centrus going forward."

"We are proud of our long-term relationship with Centrus and are honored to be partnering with them on a project of profound importance to our energy security and national security," said Al Collins, Business Group President, Mission Solutions. "We look forward to working with Centrus to restore the United States' ability to enrich uranium at large-scale while fortifying its supply chain and creating local jobs."

Under the multi-year contract, Fluor will lead engineering and design of the expanded capacity in Ohio, manage the supply chain and procurement of key materials and services, oversee construction at the site, and support the commissioning of the new capacity.

The expansion project includes large-scale production of Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) to address its substantial commercial LEU enrichment contingent backlog of $2.3 billion and growing demand from existing reactors. The company also recently announced that it is planning on building 12 metric tons of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) annual capacity for next-generation reactors. In addition, Centrus is the only production-ready option for national security missions and was recently notified by the National Nuclear Security Administration of its intent to sole source certain uranium enrichment activities from Centrus.

In December 2025, Centrus launched centrifuge manufacturing to support this expansion, and in early January 2026 the Department of Energy selected Centrus for a $900 million HALEU task order. Later in January, Centrus announced that it is investing more than $560 million to transition its advanced centrifuge factory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to high-rate manufacturing.

About Centrus

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

