Centrus Completes Operational Readiness Review for HALEU Production and Receives NRC Authorization to Introduce Uranium Into Centrifuge Cascade

BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE American: LEU) announced today that it has successfully completed its operational readiness reviews with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and received NRC approval to possess uranium at the Piketon, Ohio site and introduce uranium into the cascade of centrifuges Centrus has constructed. This is a critical milestone in advancing toward first-of-a-kind production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) and means that Centrus remains on track to begin production by the end of 2023.

"Centrus continues to meet every contract milestone on time and on budget, putting us in position to pioneer U.S. HALEU production to meet the needs of the Department and the nuclear industry," said Daniel B. Poneman, Centrus President and CEO. "By establishing a secure, reliable American source of HALEU, we can help enable the commercialization of a whole new generation of U.S.-designed advanced nuclear reactors to supply the carbon-free energy the world needs."

"We are proud to be one step closer to starting up what will be the first new, U.S.-owned enrichment plant to begin production in 70 years," said Centrus Senior Vice President for Field Operations Larry Cutlip. "Our talented workforce has executed beautifully in building the cascade, securing a HALEU license, and putting us in position to become the first commercial HALEU producer."

Centrus began construction of a cascade of centrifuges in 2019 under contract with the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2022, Centrus secured a competitively-awarded follow-on contract to finish construction, complete final regulatory steps, bring the cascade into operation, and produce HALEU for the Department's use. The operational readiness reviews were required under Centrus' NRC license, which was successfully amended in 2021 to make the Piketon site the only NRC-licensed HALEU production facility.

Construction of the cascade and most of the support systems is now complete, and Centrus has also finished initial testing of these systems. The next steps are for Centrus to complete construction of the on-site HALEU storage area and conduct final testing activities prior to operation, with initial HALEU production set to begin by the end of the year.

HALEU is an advanced nuclear fuel required for most of the next-generation reactor designs currently under development. Nine of the ten advanced reactor designs selected for funding under the Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, including the two demonstration reactors, will rely on HALEU, as will the first non-light water reactor to enter licensing review by the NRC.

Separate from the operations contract, Centrus is investigating the possibility to scale up the Piketon facility with additional centrifuge cascades for expanded HALEU production – provided that sufficient funding or offtake contracts can be secured. A full-scale HALEU cascade, consisting of 120 individual centrifuge machines, with a combined capacity of approximately 6,000 kilograms of HALEU per year (6 MTU/year), could be brought online within about 42 months of securing the funding to do so. Centrus has the capability to add an additional cascade every six months after that. Such an expansion would mobilize hundreds of union workers in Ohio to build and operate the plant and support thousands of direct and indirect jobs across a 100 percent domestic manufacturing supply chain.

