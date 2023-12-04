Centrus Energy CEO Dan Poneman to Speak at COP 28

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) President and CEO Dan Poneman will attend COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 7th to discuss the importance of nuclear energy in meeting the growing global need for clean energy, as well as the need to restore American leadership in the global supply chain for enriched uranium.

At COP, Mr. Poneman will speak at a number of public events focused on advanced nuclear reactors and the role they can play in achieving net zero emissions – and the advanced nuclear fuel that will be needed to power them.

Mr. Poneman's schedule at COP includes the following events (UAE Standard Time):

Wednesday, December 6:

1:00 to 1:30 PM "Nuclear Energy Partnerships: Powering Progress to Net Zero"

Mr. Poneman will join with U.S. and UAE industry and government leaders

for a panel discussion focused on the importance of multilateral partnership and

public-private cooperation to support deployment of nuclear energy.

Location: Blue Zone, Net Zero Nuclear Pavilion, Thematic Arena 3, TA-255 on the first floor.



3:00 to 3:30 PM "Next Gen Fuel: Security, Safety & Innovation"

Mr. Poneman will join other CEOs from the advanced nuclear sector to discuss

the importance of a reliable, resilient supply chain for advanced nuclear fuels

that will power the next generation of reactors.

Location: Blue Zone, Net Zero Nuclear Pavilion, Thematic Arena 3, TA-255 on the first floor.

Thursday, December 7:

4:45 – 5:30 PM "How to Fuel the Race?"

Mr. Poneman will join other nuclear fuel company CEOs for a panel discussion

focused on securing a nuclear fuel supply chain for the future of nuclear energy

NetZero Nuclear Summit

Location: Rixos Premium Hotel



About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

