Centrus Energy CEO Dan Poneman to Speak at COP 28

News provided by

Centrus Energy Corp.

04 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) President and CEO Dan Poneman will attend COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 7th to discuss the importance of nuclear energy in meeting the growing global need for clean energy, as well as the need to restore American leadership in the global supply chain for enriched uranium. 

At COP, Mr. Poneman will speak at a number of public events focused on advanced nuclear reactors and the role they can play in achieving net zero emissions – and the advanced nuclear fuel that will be needed to power them.

Members of the media interested in interviewing Mr. Poneman should contact Lindsey Geisler ([email protected]) or Chan Pak ([email protected]).

Mr. Poneman's schedule at COP includes the following events (UAE Standard Time):

Wednesday, December 6:

1:00 to 1:30 PM   

"Nuclear Energy Partnerships: Powering Progress to Net Zero"
Mr. Poneman will join with U.S. and UAE industry and government leaders
for a panel discussion focused on the importance of multilateral partnership and
public-private cooperation to support deployment of nuclear energy.
Location:  Blue Zone, Net Zero Nuclear Pavilion, Thematic Arena 3, TA-255 on the first floor.

3:00 to 3:30 PM     

"Next Gen Fuel: Security, Safety & Innovation"
Mr. Poneman will join other CEOs from the advanced nuclear sector to discuss
the importance of a reliable, resilient supply chain for advanced nuclear fuels
that will power the next generation of reactors.
Location:  Blue Zone, Net Zero Nuclear Pavilion, Thematic Arena 3, TA-255 on the first floor.

Thursday, December 7:

4:45 – 5:30 PM       

"How to Fuel the Race?"
Mr. Poneman will join other nuclear fuel company CEOs for a panel discussion
focused on securing a nuclear fuel supply chain for the future of nuclear energy
NetZero Nuclear Summit
Location:  Rixos Premium Hotel


About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

Also from this source

Centrus Energy Announces CEO Transition

Centrus Energy Announces CEO Transition

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE American: LEU) announced today that Amir Vexler will succeed Daniel B. Poneman as Chief Executive Officer on January 1,...
Centrus Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Centrus Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) ("Centrus" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2023 results. The Company reported net income of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.