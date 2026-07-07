Centrus Energy Invited to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Inclusion reflects Centrus' growing role in advancing U.S. energy security by strengthening America's nuclear fuel supply chain

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU), a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services, today announced that the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The company's inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 marks an important milestone for Centrus as it works to restore America's domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, and support the nation's long-term energy security and energy independence.

"Centrus is proud to play a leading role in rebuilding our nation's domestic nuclear fuel infrastructure at a time when reliable, affordable and secure sources of American energy are more important than ever," said Amir Vexler, President and CEO of Centrus. "Our invitation into the S&P SmallCap 600 reflects the progress our team has made and the expanding role that Centrus will play in fueling the future of nuclear energy here at home and around the world."

Late last year, Centrus launched domestic centrifuge manufacturing to support a major expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Piketon, Ohio, which is expected to create thousands of jobs across the United States. The expansion will help meet to meet the growing need for commercial Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) for the existing fleet of nuclear reactors; commercial High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), an advanced nuclear fuel needed by many next-generation reactor designs; as well as enriched uranium needed for national security missions. The anticipated multi-billion-dollar scope would make the expansion one of the largest nuclear infrastructure construction projects underway in the United States today.

Last week, Centrus announced that it has signed a contract to finalize the terms of the competitively-awarded, $900 million task order it received earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The S&P SmallCap 600 is designed to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Inclusion in the index follows S&P Dow Jones Indices' announcement that Centrus will replace Whitestone REIT in the index.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which in this context means statements that express Centrus' opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continue," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "goal," "would," "commit," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Centrus operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties.

Particular factors that involve uncertainty and could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements and which are, and may be, exacerbated by any worsening of the global business and economic environment include but are not limited to the following: our ability to conclude negotiations with our customers,; the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical conflicts; our government contracts, including related to changes to the U.S. government's appropriated funding levels for HALEU, the government's inability to satisfy its obligations, and our lease to our facility in Piketon, Ohio; whether or when government demand for HALEU or LEU for government or commercial uses will materialize and at what level; the impact and potential extended duration of a supply/demand imbalance in the market for LEU; significant competition from major LEU producers, including foreign competitors, who may be less cost sensitive then we are; limitations on our ability to compete in foreign markets; pricing trends and demand in the uranium and enrichment markets, especially in light of the potential of limited supply and our dependence on others for deliveries of LEU; and our ability to successfully implement our planned expansion projects in Piketon, Ohio and Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this news release and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part II, Item 1A – "Risk Factors" in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the SEC that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media -- Dan Leistikow

[email protected]

Investors -- Neal Nagarajan

[email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.