Centrus Energy to Participate in Bank of America's Clean Energy Symposium

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE America: LEU) today announced that management are scheduled to participate in Bank of America's Clean Energy Symposium on December 5. The company will participate in a panel at 1:15PM ET on Friday, December 5, and host one-on-one investor meetings that day.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your Bank of America representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

