Centrus to Participate in 36th Annual Roth Capital Partners Conference

Centrus Energy Corp.

26 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that Amir Vexler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Harrill, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Capital Partners Conference on March 18 in Dana Point, California. The company will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30am PT on Monday, March 18, and host one-on-one investor meetings that day.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your Roth Capital Partners representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com

Contacts:
Investors: Dan Leistikow at [email protected]
Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

