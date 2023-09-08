Centrus to Participate in H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that Daniel B. Poneman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-12, 2023, in New York, NY. The company will host a presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.centrusenergy.com.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

