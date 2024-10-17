Centrus Wins HALEU Enrichment Award from U.S. Department of Energy

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) announced today that its subsidiary, American Centrifuge Operating, LLC ("ACO"), has won an award from the U.S. Department of Energy aimed at expanding domestic commercial production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is needed to fuel many next-generation nuclear reactor designs currently under development.

"This award could facilitate the potential expansion of Centrus' first-of-a-kind HALEU production capacity to help meet the needs of the advanced nuclear industry and the nation," said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler. "It represents a critical piece of the public-private partnership we are working to build so that we can restore a robust, American-owned uranium enrichment capability to power the future of nuclear energy."

ACO is one of four awardees being announced today for HALEU production, with a minimum contract value of $2 million and a maximum value for all awardees of $2.7 billion over a ten-year period. The ultimate dollar amount associated with this award – and the potential scale of the expansion supported -- will depend upon task orders subsequently issued by the U.S. Department of Energy to Centrus.

ACO will manufacture the centrifuges and supporting equipment exclusively in the United States, relying upon domestic engineering and a domestic supply chain that currently spans 14 major, American-owned suppliers in 13 states and is expected to grow.

Separate from this award, ACO was also one of the awardees selected by the Department on October 8th to deconvert HALEU from uranium hexafluoride (UF6) to uranium oxide and/or uranium metal forms, a key step in the nuclear fuel production process which is separate from, and subsequent to, production of HALEU via uranium enrichment.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

