Centura Wealth Advisory expands to Mid-West

Sophisticated Tax Strategies

2021 brought market growth and the looming possibility of a changing tax structure. For many high-net-worth individuals the urgency for tax planning and advanced wealth management strategies has never been greater. Centura Wealth Advisory is actively bringing advisors from around the US into the fold to offer their clients greater access to the Centura tools and brain-trust adding value to their already impressive expertise.

The Secret Sauce

The Live Life Liberated podcast provides monthly strategy, insights and guidance to clients of the Advisory and with the addition of a learning arm to the firm, will be bringing tax strategies and client management insights to advisors through targeted podcast series'.

Meet Seth Meisler, CFA, CPA/PFS, CFP®

Seth is an active philanthropist. In 2006, he was recognized by President George W. Bush for his commitment to the community, which included starting an elementary school in Chicago. Today, he serves on the finance committee of the Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School and on the youth education committee of Beth El Synagogue.

To contact Seth Meisler, or any of the Centura Wealth Advisory Team, please reach out:

Jonathan Freeman, [email protected] (858) 771-9500.

SOURCE Centura Wealth Advisory