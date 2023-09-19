Centuri Company Riggs Distler Selected as Tier 1 Secondary Steel Contractor for New Jersey Ocean Wind 1 Contract

Riggs Distler to provide construction, assembly, inspection, and installation of advanced foundation components for Ocean Wind 1 project, supporting New Jersey's goal of providing 11,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2040.

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri") today announced that Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. ("Riggs Distler") has been selected as a tier 1 contractor for secondary steel for New Jersey's first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind 1. This project from leading offshore wind developer Ørsted will deliver 1,100 MW of renewable energy to the Garden State, resulting in clean power for half a million homes.

Riggs Distler will provide onshore heavy civil, mechanical, and electrical services focused on the construction, assembly, inspection, and onshore installation of advanced foundation components. Work includes the construction of large, specialized pieces that are critical elements of wind turbine foundations, including boat landings and ladders, external concrete platforms, supported internal platforms, monopile doors, and anode cages.

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Riggs Distler is a contractor of choice for utility companies throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions and has a growing portfolio of work in emerging clean energy technologies. A trusted leader and strategic partner in the energy and utility industries, Riggs Distler will employ more than 145 personnel including over 125 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions to build the offshore wind foundation components.

"Through the work of our exceptional operating companies, we are proud to build the infrastructure to enable energy transition and play a key role in advancing the fast-developing U.S. offshore wind industry. We're pleased to pair our technical expertise with our strong network of skilled labor and domestic supply chain resources to support our partners in realizing the promise of offshore wind," said Paul M. Daily, Centuri President & CEO.

"From onshore substation, duct bank, and utility interconnection construction, to fabricating, constructing, assembling, inspecting, and providing onshore installation of advanced foundation components for offshore wind farms, we are enabling hundreds of thousands of American homes to be powered by clean energy while building the local supply base to support this exciting renewable industry. We are proud that our work is creating economic growth and job opportunities right here in our own backyard as we work to build a cleaner energy future," said Steve Zemaitatis, Riggs Distler President & CEO.

Riggs Distler will spend an anticipated 300,000 plus person-hours on the project, which will provide the New Jersey Power Grid with 1,100 Megawatts of renewable energy. Minority-owned, Maryland based Crystal Steel will be providing an additional 115,000 person-hours to fabricate and deliver the boat landings and ladders for the wind turbine foundations. New York-based technology manufacturer, LJUNGSTRÖM, will partner with Riggs Distler to contribute another 60,000 person-hours on the pre-fabrication and delivery of steel components for the turbines. The Smulders Group, a leading manufacturer of offshore foundations, has signed a transfer of technology agreement with Riggs Distler, Crystal Steel, and LJUNGSTRӦM to support the project with key knowledge transfer. Riggs Distler is actively investigating additional opportunities for diverse, local construction, manufacturing, and transportation companies to support the procurement and supply of materials.

About Centuri Group, Inc.

Centuri is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to help build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. Guided by our values and our unwavering commitment to serve as long-term partners to customers and communities, Centuri's more than 13,250 employees enable our customers to safely and reliably deliver electricity and natural gas and achieve their goals for environmental sustainability.

https://centuri.com/

About Riggs Distler & Company, Inc.

Established in 1909, Riggs Distler has grown over the past century into one of the largest union utility, mechanical, and electrical contractors in the United States. With talented leadership and mentoring at all levels, Riggs Distler promotes a safe, exciting, and challenging work environment. Our philosophy is to empower employees to grow and evolve with our business—all with union support. Riggs Distler was acquired in August 2021 by Centuri Group, Inc.

https://riggsdistler.com/

Media Contacts

Ann Seiden

Centuri Group, Inc.

[email protected]

(623) 879-4672 (94672)

Brienne Kennedy

Riggs Distler & Company, Inc.

[email protected]

(856) 638-8545

SOURCE Centuri Group, Inc.