Centuria Achieves USDA Organic Certification for THC Remediation

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centuria Foods, Inc. (Centuria) has received organic certification from the National Organic Program of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its THC remediation process, becoming the first CBD company in North America to do so. The USDA organic seal is recognized as a trustworthy symbol that products bearing it are grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, food additives, or genetically modified seeds.

USDA Certified Organic hemp extract is processed through a multistage organic purification process to create CBD products worthy of the USDA organic seal. Centuria is the only company to offer a USDA Certified Organic remediation process capable of producing two distinct solutions: federally compliant (.3% THC or below) full-spectrum oil and THC-free broad-spectrum oil. This allows us to provide USDA Certified Organic remediation solutions that are tailored to our customer's needs.

Building on Centuria's significant growth under the legal framework of the 2018 Farm Bill, this certification allows Centuria to offer clients remediation solutions that reduce THC while boosting the profile of minor cannabinoids, all while using USDA Organic and plant-based solvents and catalysts within its process. Centuria continues to disrupt the CBD industry with its commitment to quality, transparency and continual research efforts. https://centuriafoods.com/remediation

About Centuria Foods

Centuria Foods, Inc. has been a North American leader in hemp ingredient manufacturing since 2014. As a vertically integrated company, Centuria offers client-tailored hemp ingredients out of an NSF-certified manufacturing facility. Centuria's team of cannabis experts and research scientists a broad range of in-house services to some of the world's leading hemp producers and consumer brands, including research and development, advisory, formulation, custom blending, logistics, graphic design, warehousing and fulfillment, and THC remediation. For more information visit https://centuriafoods.com/remediation

Centuria proudly maintains a 55,000 square foot cGMP Compliant and an FDA Registered facility in Carson City, Nevada.

