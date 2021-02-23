Centurion Consulting Group Appraised At CMMI Level 3

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Consulting Group, a Woman-Owned Small Business national IT services and consulting firm, announced today that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The appraisal was performed by Norausky Process Solutions, Inc.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

"We are very excited to share that Centurion Consulting Group has received its CMMI Level 3," said Blaine Smith, Principal at Centurion. "This certification goes a long way to demonstrating our ability to be a valued partner."

CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

About CMMI Institute

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cyber-maturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

About Centurion Consulting Group

Centurion Consulting Group, LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Herndon, VA conveniently located near Washington D.C., is a national IT Services consulting firm servicing the public and private sector by delivering relevant solutions for our client's complex business and technology challenges. Our executive team has over 25 years of experience individually, to include over 10 years of direct business partnership in the IT staffing, federal contracting, and professional services industries. Centurion's leaders have demonstrated expertise throughout the past three decades in partnering with over 10,000 consultants and hundreds of clients – from Fortune 100 to Inc. 5000 firms – in multiple industries. www.centurioncg.com

SOURCE Centurion Consulting Group

Related Links

https://centurioncg.com

