Centurion Health Announces Pilot Program Using Innovative Glucose Monitoring Technology For Incarcerated Patients With Diabetes

VIENNA, Va., July, 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) to introduce a pilot program at Shakopee Correctional Facility using a wearable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device.

It is estimated that over 80,000 people living in correctional facilities have diabetes at any given time. Centurion and the DOC are the first in the country to embrace continuous glucose monitoring for incarcerated individuals with diabetes.

The CGM device alerts patients when their blood sugar is rising or falling to dangerous levels, avoiding potential long-term side effects of diabetes such as nerve damage or strokes. Wearing a continuous glucose monitoring device, a patient no longer uses a lancet for painful finger sticks like traditional glucose monitoring methods, thus eliminating lancets circulating in the general prison facility population.

"We are proud to partner with the DOC to bring innovations into our patient care methods for managing diabetes," said Steven H. Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer at Centurion. "This pilot furthers Centurion's goal of educating our patients on how to better manage their disease when they return home."

"The DOC is excited to bring this pilot program to our patients at Shakopee Correctional Facility. This device will allow us to monitor glucose levels in a healthier way and better equip the patients for once they are released," said Nanette Larson, Assistant Commissioner for Health, Recovery, and Programming with the DOC. "We look forward to the success of the pilot program and being able to bring the monitors to more of our facilities throughout the state."

