Centurion Health Begins Correctional Health Contract For Missouri Department Of Corrections

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has begun its contract with the Missouri Department of Corrections for statewide correctional healthcare.

The three-year contract begins today and includes four, one-year renewal options.

Under the agreement, Centurion will provide medical and mental health services for approximately 24,000 incarcerated people in 19 correctional facilities and two community transition center across the state.

"We are excited to partner with the Department of Corrections to bring Centurion's unique model of correctional healthcare to the people incarcerated in the state of Missouri," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler. "Providing innovative, high-quality healthcare to those who are incarcerated will not only serve them while they are in the facilities but also better prepare them for re-entering Missouri communities."

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

