Centurion Health Clinicians Recognized by Incarcerated Artists

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health is proud to share two murals painted by Jefferson Correctional Institute (CI) patients in tribute to the Centurion medical staff that supported and treated them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centurion doctors and nurses rose to the occasion by developing a voluntary "COVID Response Team" for all medical staff in the area to support facilities they were not assigned to for the sake of the patients.

Jefferson CI began an Incentivized Prison mission at the start of this year and a subsection of that mission is an overall mural project to enhance the beautification of the facility. The artists requested to create the medical murals as part of the project.

Jefferson CI's residents began showing their gratitude when Centurion nurses would go into a dorm and patients would stand up and clap in greeting. Their continued appreciation is evident in both murals.

The Superwoman Nurse was the first to be completed in April, and is displayed on the outside of the medical building. Through the entrance is a second mural, completed this August, depicting the Avengers showing respect to a nurse and a doctor. The second mural began as the medical team continued to ease the anxiety of their patients through each new strain of COVID-19.

"Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly and selflessly on the frontlines through the pandemic to care for this vulnerable population," said Keith Lueking, Centurion's CEO. "Our team is always committed to pursue innovative methods of improving access to care and better clinical outcomes while improving the lives of the individuals entrusted to our care. What better way for our patients to show their appreciation, we thank them."

Centurion Health and its over 3,000 employees in Florida began their partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections in February of 2016, providing comprehensive health care services throughout the state's correctional facilities. Centurion has continued to show its commitment by providing innovative, high-quality healthcare to those who are incarcerated as it will not only serve them while they are in the facilities, but better prepare them for reentering Florida communities.

Centurion Health is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions.

For more information on Centurion, please visit www.TeamCenturion.com .

