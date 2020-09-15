Centurion Health Donates Face Masks to Youth Participants of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health, which provides medical and behavioral health services to 21,000 incarcerated individuals in Tennessee, has donated 300 face masks to the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The face masks will be distributed to the organization's youth participants to enable safer interactions during face-to-face activities.

As outdoor sports and activities have been permitted to resume in the state, social distancing and proper face coverings are required to ensure safety. However, many Tennessee families still have difficulty accessing effective masks to provide their children. Centurion Health's donation will enable 300 children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee program to safely participate in all permitted activities.

Many of the participants in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program are children of incarcerated individuals and providing support for these children reflects Centurion's mission of investing in the whole health of each community it serves.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially disruptive for young people, who have been separated from friends, teachers, and other support systems. We are proud to partner with the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters to ensure their members are able to safely engage with mentors and participate in face-to-face activities," said Steven H. Wheeler, CEO of Centurion and current member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Board of Directors.

Centurion Health has had a longstanding partnership with the Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters statewide in Tennessee. Most recently in May, Centurion partnered with the organization to match dollar-for-dollar donations, up to $5,000, to help participants continue mentoring virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Centurion Health has been a long-time, significant supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Middle Tennessee. The donation of these masks and Centurion employees serving as mentors is making a great difference for the children we serve. The financial support through events such our annual Breakfast, Bowl for Kids' Sake, Annual Walk and Big/Little Picnic has helped us continue to serve young people in need during a particularly challenging time," said Doug Halleen of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. In 2019, the Middle Tennessee chapter connected 1,031 children with adult mentors.

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

SOURCE Centurion Health

Related Links

http://www.CenturionManagedCare.com

