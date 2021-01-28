Centurion Health Earns URAC Telemedicine Accreditation

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that its telehealth program has earned accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), an independent organization that promotes healthcare quality through accreditation, certification and measurement.

"Centurion is pleased to have earned URAC accreditation," said Steve Wheeler, CEO of Centurion Health. "Our commitment to leverage innovative technology that enhances patient care aligns well with the high standards set by URAC, and drives us to continuously improve our programs as we deliver high-quality healthcare to the patients we serve."

Centurion's telehealth program spans eleven states with an average of 15,000 telehealth appointments per month. Telehealth programs provides numerous advantages to Centurion's patients and clients, including enhanced access to healthcare providers and specialty care services for patients, as well as reducing the number of resident transports from correctional facilities in support of public safety.

Centurion Health is only the second correctional healthcare organization in the United States to achieve this distinction for its telehealth services. By achieving this accreditation status, Centurion has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes, and better patient outcomes. Telehealth is particularly advantageous for treating patients during the pandemic, and these services have allowed treatment to continue while many staff and patients follow social distancing and quarantine precautions.

"By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, Centurion Health is operating on the cutting edge of healthcare delivery," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "Independent accreditation demonstrates Centurion can provide value-based care to more people, while meeting performance standards conceived by a broad array of telehealth stakeholders. As technology becomes more critical in achieving population health goals, Centurion blazes a trail that others will follow."

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

