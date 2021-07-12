Centurion Health Provides Correctional Health for Indiana Department of Correction

VIENNA, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has begun work on a contract with the Indiana Department of Administration to provide comprehensive medical services in the Indiana Department of Correction's (DOC) facilities statewide.

The four-year contract began on July 1, 2021 and includes two, two-year renewal options.

Under the agreement, Centurion will provide physical health, mental health, transitional health, and related support services for approximately 25,000 incarcerated people in 18 adult, and three juvenile facilities across the state.

"We look forward to partnering with the Indiana Department of Correction to improve the health of Indiana's incarcerated population," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler. "We believe that providing high-quality, innovative healthcare to patients while they are incarcerated helps to make their return into their Indiana communities more successful."

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

SOURCE Centurion Health