Centurion Invest Closes $2.0 Million CIX Pre-Sale Week Ahead of Schedule

Ali Kassab, the Chairman of Centurion Investment said, "As the world is evolving, our old traditions are transforming into a world of advanced technologies and digital marketing, involved in automated trading and investments, leading us to a digitalized generation. This transformation was captured by Centurion Investment, the fastest growing platform in its region specialized in trading and investing." He added, "The year 2021 has been a monumental year for cryptocurrency- what has caught my attention is 60% gains for BTC, 400% gains for ETH and a whopping 1300% for BNB which is a Binance platform/utility coin for their platform . This is a testimony in itself that a platform that offers clear values through its ecosystem actors has a winning race as we witnessed with other such platform utility coins and token's performances in the past. Keeping this in mind we designed The Centurion Investment Exchange token CIX- an ERC20 deflationary token that powers our ecosystem as the native currency for all transactions and services across the platform, while enabling loathes of additional benefits to our users and ecosystem actors in the network spanning across buy, sell, transfer, DeFi, payment, trading, and other financial and investment product & services to name a few."

During these two weeklong private-sale phases Centurion Investment plans to offer to a limited number of qualified purchasers, or "Private Sale Purchasers", a right or "Token Right", to receive the Centurion Invest platform's Utility Tokens CIX, upon the completion of an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) from its fastest-growing crypto trading and investment platform CI-EX and such other cryptocurrency exchanges globally.



Many still see crypto as complicated and tangled, however, what Centurion Investment offers for investors will change minds. An entire system is designed to make it easy for anyone to buy, sell, transfer a digital asset. Centurion offers The CI Wallet, a Defi wallet with a plethora of decentralized finance features, for its users to benefit from the various available DeFI products and protocols. Centurion Platform also boasts of holding CentiPay, the payment gateway that helps online and offline Businesses looking to expand their portfolio to the crypto enthusiast's community. The CI Card, in partnership with Visa offering the hold of crypto and exchange instantly which will be available for acceptance at over 60+ million merchant locations worldwide. This card is designed to give away cash-back, up to 8% when you shop or transact using the card among loads of other offers and promotions.

Following their set Roadmap, Centurion aims to increase the CIX token value gain by up to1600% ROI, listed and tradable in world's top 10 Cryptocurrency Exchanges offering an instant liquidity. Centurion has also publicly announced and released its immediate growth and expansion plan thorough its "Litepaper 2.0" with offices openings across all of Europe and the Middle East. Multiple regulatory approvals and licenses are under process, such as EMI (Electronic Money institution) allowing emission of SEPA Accounts, DMCC and DWTC Licensing in United Arab Emirates, Singaporean License, SYSEC License, and many such establishing its focus to drive a crisp regulatory framework for all operations and products in the ecosystem of the platform. A significant marketing budget, for collaborations and expansion, has been allocated to contribute to digitalization and spread knowledge about blockchain.

Centurion platform is supported by a competent team of top-notch advisors and board members, to name a few among the list: Ali Kassab, the group chairman, is one of the most Innovative Business Leaders of UAE, self-made businessman & a serial entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience across multinational cloud software. H.E. Zulfiqar Z. Ghadiyali, Executive Director of Directions Investment Holding Co (DIHC), the Chairmanship of the Royal family office of Abu Dhabi, and Executive Director of New York-based Boutique Investment and merchant Bank First Wall Street Capital. Stephen Meade, the Vice Chairman of Corporate - Finance & Fundraising, CEO & Founder of MonetaPro &MagMo. Utpal Nath, the Advisory Board Member, a prominent speaker and thought leader of FinTech & Blockchain ecosystem.

