Centurion Invest empowers African mass adoption of digital assets payments to Mpesa, Airtel, Orange through its partnership with ImpalaPay

DUBAI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN predicts that between now and 2050, at least half of the world's population growth will originate from Africa, which currently has the fastest-growing population. The use of cryptocurrencies is increasing worldwide, and Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Following its expansion roadmap, Centurion Invest partnered with ImpalaPay, a blockchain-based fintech company with operations in 134 countries worldwide and 42 African countries. Operation will be conducted under Centurion Invest Kenya entity . The partnership will create a payment & exchange platform that will allow the Pan-African and Diaspora communities to conduct business via peer-to-peer and enterprise transactions using multiple interoperable platforms, including mobile money, cards, and bank accounts, to acquire cryptocurrency and digital wallets, that are used today by more than 500 million people.

Centurioninvest.co.ke offers a plethora of digital products that is available to Kenya, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Malawi, and Ghana to start with, will then follow South Africa and the whole Impalapay network. The access to Centurion ecosystem will be mainstreamed thanks to this joint venture opening the doors not only to debit card payments but Mpesa, Orange and Airtel clients will be able to pay on the platform.

With over ten years of experience, Impalapay built the first P2P mobile money multi-currency cross-border platform with Bharti Airtel in 2014.The fact is that more than 200 million wallets and over USD 1.8 billion in transactions were powered by ImpalaPay's interoperability between Airtel and Mpesa, UBA, and Africash between 2018 and 2021.

Centurion Invest globalized solution, and a genuine need for crypto in Africa, provides perfect opportunities for innovative and disruptive methodologies for mass adoption. Conventional institutions left the unbanked majority in abandon, with Centurion ecosystem, people will be able to benefit from the power of decentralized finance. The relentless CI team has recently announced their exclusive global $CIX Crypto Visa Debit Card. The card is accepted in over 200 countries and can be used across a whopping network of over 70 million merchants. Available in both a virtual version or as a high-quality physical plastic card, users are able to load and top up their digital assets directly from the card management portal, convert crypto to cash and spend at at anywhere they see "Visa accepted" sign. Such products will revolutionize the region and empower all its users, eradicating any type of boundaries.

